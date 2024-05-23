MEPs' key lessons on EU-China policy during the last mandate

Iuliu Winkler MEP (European People’s Party), Vice-Chair of the Committee and Chair of the China Monitoring Group in the International Trade Committee Mandate 2019-2024: Rapporteur on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment and Geographical Indicators (2020)

EU-China affairs remain of key strategic significance. Still, many of our expectations for this mandate have not materialized. We’ve learned that engaging just for the sake of engaging is not enough.

We’ve started this mandate constructively, by ratifying the bilateral geographical indications (GIs) agreement and progressing in the negotiations on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). The scrutiny of CAI was a tough exercise; concerns in terms of impact, proper implementation and enforcement of the otherwise positive steps taken on market access, level playing field and sustainable development were often emphasized in EP debates. A pertinent advice for the next mandate – do not only focus on ambition, focus on implementability and enforcement.

The arrival of sanctions ushered in a period of stagnation, and CAI was taken off the table. Covid-19 and the invasion of Ukraine, alongside the treatment of Lithuania and allegations of espionage, have created further rifts between Brussels and Beijing. Meanwhile, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China’s yearly reports were getting increasingly worrisome for European business in China.

Recently, we saw more engagement and high-level bilateral visits, yet with very little to show. Trust has been severely damaged in the past years, and serious efforts will be needed to rebuild it. Sectoral agreements could be a start, especially concerning unfair competition and overcapacity. However, we must refrain from charm-diplomacy, and focus on the substance.

Another ever-relevant lesson: more unity is needed on China policy, both between capitals and inter-institutionally in Brussels. The EU could very well use an updated EU-China strategy that must go further than simply reiterating the 2019 consensus, when an EU Strategic Communication labeled China as a partner, competitor and strategic rival.