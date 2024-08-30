Reconnecting in a digital world: How Chinese youth navigate the decline of local communities

This analysis is part of “China Spektrum,” a joint research project with the China Institute of the University of Trier (CIUT) funded by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. As part of this project, we analyze expert and public debates in China. Learn more about the project and find previous publications here.

Returning to life offline: the search for yanhuoqi

Announced as one of China's internet words of the year in 2023, yanhuoqi (烟火气) is a phrase that roughly translates to the sensory experience of smoke and fire. It evokes the lively atmosphere of communal eating, something for which China's online community expresses a longing. The search for a communal lifestyle, particularly in bustling streets with food stalls gained prominence in May 2023 when 4.8 million tourists suddenly flocked to Zibo in northern China to enjoy local grilled skewers. Similar patterns continued into 2024, with vibrant night markets in Changsha, morning markets in Harbin, and small community-focused Malatang soup shops in western China’s Tianshui becoming popular destinations.

The longing for yanhuoqi is symbolic of a wider trend: the desire to reconnect with tangible, sensory experiences and human interactions in a world where relationships and exchanges are frequently mediated by screens, algorithms, and digital platforms.

With phones now indispensable, power bank rental stations have become a ubiquitous and unique part of the streetscape in Chinese cities. The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure has made local physical spaces less significant for China’s urban middle class. Thanks to efficient “last-mile solutions,” tech companies have become more and more capable of seamlessly delivering goods onto customers' doorsteps, no matter where they live.

Transactions have become more impersonal: everyone knows exactly when the food will be delivered to their door, but not from where or by whom. The pandemic further accelerated the adoption of delivery services and remote interactions. Since then, a place with yanhuoqi has become a rare pleasure for city dwellers.

In a 2019 Chinese talk show, Chinese sociologist Xiang Biao (项飙), director of the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Germany, discussed the erosion of public life in Chinese cities, a topic that quickly went viral in China and resonated deeply with many viewers. His observations are still widely quoted in discussions about over-digitalization, as they capture a major societal trend that continues to unfold.

According to Xiang, young urban residents lovingly furnish their apartments with large TVs and smart home devices. On social media they actively engage in a global discourse on topics like geopolitics. Yet, while they are well-connected virtually, they often overlook their immediate surroundings. Xiang concluded that “the nearby is gone,” and in response, he advocates for the “first 500-meter movement,” emphasizing the importance of re-engaging with the first 500 meters from our front doors to counter the disappearance of local-community engagement and the weakening of social cohesion.

Douban groups: exploring digitalization and loneliness in online discussions

To understand how netizens in China are coping with an omnipresent digitalization, we identified and analyzed two online communities on the Chinese social media networking site Douban.1 The “Anti-technology dependency” group (反技术依赖小组) questions existing technological structures by exchanging ideas and examples for new, less technology-dependent behaviors. In contrast, members of the group “The 50 challenges of living alone” (独居的50个挑战) use digital technologies to reproduce social structures online to meet their social needs that are difficult to fulfill when living alone.