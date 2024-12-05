China in 2025

With Donald Trump back in the White House in 2025, China will use expected transatlantic tensions to court Europe while building a coalition of like-minded partners to resist pressure from the US. Europe cannot hedge between both sides, or it will risk the derailment of its de-risking agenda and its longer-term China policy.

China’s leadership is gearing up for stronger geopolitical and economic competition with Washington. It expects Trump to follow through on his threats of high tariffs on Chinese imports and tougher restrictions on tech exchanges. But China’s response will depend on its assessment of Trump’s true intentions. If it thinks Washington wants to bring China to the negotiating table, the response could be more restrained. But chances are Beijing will conclude the US is out to contain China’s development. Then the response will be much tougher.

For Europe, this will mean a more globally assertive China building its own coalition of countries to resist US pressure. Russia will be its key partner in this, but Beijing will also likely reach out to Europe. While any offer to improve relations may have little substance, Beijing will try to leverage transatlantic tensions stoked by Trump. Positioning itself as a more reliable partner and a champion of free trade, China will approach member states and businesses most affected by (or resistant to) Washington’s pressure, hoping they may overlook Beijing’s stance on Ukraine.

For others in Europe, Beijing will continue to use investments, market access to China and the threat of economic retaliation to shape their behavior and upset Europe’s de-risking agenda.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific might be a brighter spot. Beijing will be wary of Trump’s unpredictability, at least at first. And the ongoing anti-corruption purge of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) leaders, which might have brought down Defense Minister Dong Jun, won’t inspire much confidence among top party leaders in the military’s ability to prevail in a conflict. Current pressure tactics against Taiwan, the Philippines and other regional powers will remain, but Beijing won’t have much appetite for conflict in the region.

MERICS analysis: “China will try to have it both ways next year, stepping up its support for Russia while reaching out to Europe to get relations back on track,” said Helena Legarda, Lead Analyst at MERICS. “If EU member states try to stay on the good side of both the US and China, the EU’s China policy and de-risking strategy could become paralyzed. Without a clear strategy and set of objectives, Europe could turn into an arena of US-China competition.”