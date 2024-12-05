China in 2025
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
US-China competition will challenge Europe in 2025
With Donald Trump back in the White House in 2025, China will use expected transatlantic tensions to court Europe while building a coalition of like-minded partners to resist pressure from the US. Europe cannot hedge between both sides, or it will risk the derailment of its de-risking agenda and its longer-term China policy.
China’s leadership is gearing up for stronger geopolitical and economic competition with Washington. It expects Trump to follow through on his threats of high tariffs on Chinese imports and tougher restrictions on tech exchanges. But China’s response will depend on its assessment of Trump’s true intentions. If it thinks Washington wants to bring China to the negotiating table, the response could be more restrained. But chances are Beijing will conclude the US is out to contain China’s development. Then the response will be much tougher.
For Europe, this will mean a more globally assertive China building its own coalition of countries to resist US pressure. Russia will be its key partner in this, but Beijing will also likely reach out to Europe. While any offer to improve relations may have little substance, Beijing will try to leverage transatlantic tensions stoked by Trump. Positioning itself as a more reliable partner and a champion of free trade, China will approach member states and businesses most affected by (or resistant to) Washington’s pressure, hoping they may overlook Beijing’s stance on Ukraine.
For others in Europe, Beijing will continue to use investments, market access to China and the threat of economic retaliation to shape their behavior and upset Europe’s de-risking agenda.
The situation in the Indo-Pacific might be a brighter spot. Beijing will be wary of Trump’s unpredictability, at least at first. And the ongoing anti-corruption purge of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) leaders, which might have brought down Defense Minister Dong Jun, won’t inspire much confidence among top party leaders in the military’s ability to prevail in a conflict. Current pressure tactics against Taiwan, the Philippines and other regional powers will remain, but Beijing won’t have much appetite for conflict in the region.
MERICS analysis: “China will try to have it both ways next year, stepping up its support for Russia while reaching out to Europe to get relations back on track,” said Helena Legarda, Lead Analyst at MERICS. “If EU member states try to stay on the good side of both the US and China, the EU’s China policy and de-risking strategy could become paralyzed. Without a clear strategy and set of objectives, Europe could turn into an arena of US-China competition.”
ECONOMY
As China’s economy worsens in 2025, don’t count on reform or mass stimulus
Economic headwinds and a possible trade war with the US look set to undermine China’s economy in 2025. The country is grappling with deflation, and economic growth is forecast to be even lower than the 4.8–4.9 percent expected in 2024. But Western businesses and policymakers should not bet that Beijing will resort to stimulus or market-friendly reforms to ramp up growth. It has repeatedly shown a strong discipline in its economic agenda of stability, security and resilience – even at the cost of great hardship for Chinese consumers.
Rather than stimulating growth, Beijing has in recent years focused on managing its fundamental fears – a domestic crisis caused by local government debt and/or the bursting of the country’s real estate bubble, and an external crisis caused by the US squeezing China’s access to foreign technology and markets. This stopped local governments from providing stimulus, sapping consumer confidence as Beijing concentrated on supply-side measures to boost manufacturing and industrial upgrading.
Beijing will extend this economic policy agenda into 2025, with any changes only at the margins. China’s leadership could well feel vindicated in its pursuit of tech self-reliance and diversification, as a second Trump administration raises the chances of the US-China trade and tech wars escalating – a situation that China is better placed to manage now than in 2016 or 2020. But three events could change this.
In the unlikely event that the threatened Trump tariffs come into force at the high rates being named, Beijing might turn to more stimulus to cushion the blow to exports while companies adjust. Second, a US-EU deal to prevent a transatlantic trade war could include joint action on China issues, which could pressure Beijing towards aggressive stimulus – at some point. Third, significant social instability as a result of China’s weak economy could create political fears that drive a change in economic policy.
MERICS analysis: “Western expectations that China could soon unleash major stimulus are based on the assumption that all policymakers at some point have respond to the plight of households and markets,” said Jacob Gunter, Lead Analyst at MERICS. “But state planners in Beijing have demonstrated for years how much economic pain they are willing to inflict on China in pursuit of stability, security and resilience. Indeed, they are likely to feel vindicated in their choices as they prepare for Trump 2.0.”
SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION
Global advances in AI will urge Beijing to invest in computing power
Beijing will in 2025 take more steps to avoid ceding ground to the US in the race for artificial intelligence (AI). Huawei and other technology companies that spearhead China’s all-of-nation effort to develop better semiconductors and more efficient AI software will receive significant state support. Beijing will expand the market for domestic tech companies by expanding the xinchuang (新创) campaign to replace foreign-made digital hardware and software beyond the electronics and automotive industries. It will also deploy its National Data Administration to better tackle the bottleneck of computational power, fast becoming a key production factor.
The US will step up efforts to limit China's access to cutting-edge AI hardware. It again expanded its export controls on December 2 to include high-bandwidth memory and semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME). These controls and new restrictions on exports to certain “designated entities” apply to products made anywhere in the world with any US technology, reducing the previous US-input threshold of 25 percent to zero. Dutch SME champion ASML has been exempted under the assumption that the Dutch government will harmonize its controls with those of the US — still, the entity-specific restrictions effectively give Washington the power to tell ASML who it can sell to.
The investment and reforms needed to expand computing – and electricity – capacity will put a strain on China’s economy but may just keep Beijing in the tech race. China will in the short term rely on less advanced, more power-hungry technologies. It is nearing its 2025 target of 300 exaflops (or 300 quintillion floating-point operations per second) of computing power in data centers, which are expected to account for six percent of electricity demand. US companies are building clusters of hundreds exaflops – together consuming about four percent of US electricity.
MERICS analysis: “Keeping up with global AI advances in 2025 will require tremendous efforts from China, especially as its access to the latest Western technology is increasingly limited,” said Jeroen Groenewegen-Lau, Head of Program Science Technology and Innovation Policy at MERICS. “Next year will see the launch of the first autonomous AI agents that can independently control computers and execute tasks – and China will do everything it can to keep pace.”
GRAPHIC OF THE WEEK
China's trade surplus is set to hit a new record of more than USD 900bn this year, almost tripling since Xi Jinping took power in 2013. Surging exports have recently created trade imbalances with emerging economies alongside traditional surpluses with the US and the EU. This suggests that more and more exports are reaching the US via third countries such as Vietnam and Mexico – and that any additional US tariffs will further shift flows without changing China’s global manufacturing dominance. The fact that China sells more to all regions of the world than it buys from them has become a global problem.
