China’s new space science plan + BRICS Summit + Steel exports

China pulled off a balancing act this week in its first mid- to long-term plan on space science, demonstrating its great power ambitions but taking pains not to flex its military muscle, lest it stoke US fears or sanctions. The plan narrowly focuses on space sciences, including black holes, dark matter and energy, habitable exoplanets and laws of the universe, and notably does not talk about military space exploration.

For instance, China’s development of a space plane, a reusable spacecraft, was not mentioned in the plan, nor was satellite internet. Both of these are definite priority areas in space for Beijing. While the space plane has direct military utility for China, the science progress outlined in the plan is more important for China’s strategic standing as a great power. The plane was launched with some secrecy at the end of 2023 and neither photos, its name nor its landing site have been made public.

The space science plan does lay out ambitious targets for the number of space science missions until 2027 (5-8), between 2028 and 2035 (15) and between 2036 and 2050 (30 missions), while also referencing China’s goals to become a space science great power and to be at the frontier of space science by 2050. Its issuers also underscore the civilian nature, which include the Chinese Academy of Science, a civilian research organization, and the civilian space agency. The military is only represented indirectly through the manned space agency.

Echoing similar developments in science and technology fields recently, the plan shows China clearly wants to be perceived as a great power, but also wants to avoid giving the US more armor to target Chinese entities or technologies with restrictions like sanctions. For instance, Huawei’s smart phone was lauded by domestic commentators, but did not officially list its 5G capabilities – which has sparked US trade restrictions over national security fears – in its technical specs. The medium- and long-term plan for space science sidesteps any specifics of China’s space plans that may have immediate military relevance, while demonstrating China’s status as a great power in science and technology.

MERICS analysis: “The medium- and long-term plan for space science lays out ambitious targets on space science missions, but does not mention military issues of concern to Western countries,” says MERICS Senior Analyst Antonia Hmaidi. “As such, it is emblematic for a China that wants to be perceived as a great power, but is also worried about providing too many details that would enable US restrictions.”

