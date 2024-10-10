EU-China EV row + China’s stock market rally wilts + Labeling of AI-generated content

The European Commission's aim to "de-risk" economic relations with China scored a goal last week when Brussels' proposal to impose additional tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) made in China won the support of ten EU member states and twelve abstentions, with five states voting against. While three of the EU's big five members, France and Italy, as well as Poland, supported the Commission's proposal, Spain and Sweden led the abstentions, and Germany opposed the measure outright.

This means that Ursula von der Leyen's outgoing Commission will be able to add tariffs of between 7.8 and 35.3 per cent to an existing 10 per cent levy on EVs from China - although the split vote also highlights the major internal challenges von der Leyen faces in keeping the de-risking process on track over the next five years. Despite its attempts to pressure and charm member states into opposing the measure, Beijing was unable to undermine the vote, but did manage to make the support somewhat muted.

Following the vote, Beijing responded by imposing temporary anti-dumping measures on European brandy, mainly targeting France. It is also considering increasing tariffs on imported "large fuel vehicles", which would target Germany in particular, and may yet extend its retaliation to other exports such as pork and dairy products. The latter remain under anti-dumping investigation by Chinese authorities, despite a challenge by the EU at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Commission has announced that the cognac measures will also be challenged at the WTO, with "appropriate support" offered to EU producers affected by China's move.

The 4 October decision strengthens Brussels' hand in talks with Beijing since June on alternatives to additional tariffs. The Commission has so far rejected China's proposal for voluntary EV price adjustments and export caps as insufficient and difficult to verify, so any progress depends on China's willingness to propose more robust and concrete measures – and the severity of its response to the tariffs. Talks could also be hampered by the EU's tougher enforcement of digital markets, competition and sustainability rules, as well as upcoming EU measures on safety certification of digital devices (including connected electric vehicles).

But as the vote on tariffs shows, the EU has yet to reach a clear consensus on its position on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The next round of this debate will have to land somewhere on a broad spectrum with positions of member states ranging from opposing any measures, through supporting the tariffs in hope to incentivize China-based manufacturers to move production to Europe, to seeing China-made vehicles as a source of cybersecurity risks and pushing for security certification of ICT components in Chinese EVs.

MERICS analysis: "The EV import dispute has now entered a new phase and whether China commits to finding a mutually satisfactory solution will set the tone for rollout of the upcoming de-risking measures. Beijing's response to the tariff vote so far has arguably been on the low side, with some measures even described as temporary, suggesting that China still has an interest in negotiating an alternative solution with the EU. Brussels needs to make use of its strengthened negotiating position, as the EU remains the last large open market accessible to China," says Grzegorz Stec, Head of the Brussels office of MERICS.

