Europe's increasing reliance on China for critical drugs + Foreign investment + China-Africa

A key European supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) announced it would close two factories, partly due to price competition from China. This is part of a longer trend that illustrates Europe’s challenge in reducing foreign dependencies in critical drugs, an issue that Ursula von der Leyen has a priority shortly after her election for a second term as European Commission president in July.

Next to closing factories in Brindisi (Italy) and Haverhill (UK), the French firm Euroapi will reduce production of 13 medical ingredients. This will affect paracetamol and metamizole, a painkiller used by two thirds of German patients after surgery, and a range of other common drugs for heart failure, cirrhosis, hypertension and kidney diseases. The market share is likely to go to Chinese pharmaceutical companies such as Shandong Xinhua, China Grand, Hebei Jiheng and Zhejiang Haisen. Already, India and China produce 60 to 80 percent of the APIs in medicines sold in Europe, according to the Critical Medicines Alliance, a group set up by the European Commission that first met in April this year.

Drug shortages are already endemic. National pharmacy agencies from 26 European countries reported shortages for 2022 and 2023 and indicated that the problem is worsening. In 2022, China’s zero-Covid restrictions reduced the supply of APIs to produce antibiotics, creating severe shortages in Europe.

But making the supply chain more resilient and secure will be costly. APIs sourced from Chinese suppliers are 40 percent cheaper than those in Europe, says the Alliance. Unsurprisingly, Chinese firms are still growing market share, because EU countries are dead focused on controlling ballooning healthcare costs. Germany, for instance, has set up its procurement system so that price is the only factor buyers can consider, as long as suppliers meet quality standards.

Changing this dynamic will be a test of Europe’s economic security agenda. In a first step, the European Medicines Agency issued a list of 200 critical medicines. A forthcoming Critical Medicines Act aims to coordinate procurement across Europe and create a more level playing field for European firms, for instance by requiring imported APIs to meet the same environmental impact standards as European products. In addition, firms like Euroapi receive funding through the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on pharmaceuticals. However, even with these efforts, Chinese API producers will still undercut their European competitors.

MERICS analysis: “China’s recent efforts to modernize its industrial base should prompt Europe to take action against its own de-industrialization,” says Jeroen Groenewegen-Lau, Head of Program at MERICS. “Next to critical technologies, this should include investments in relatively low-tech areas like active pharmaceutical ingredients, as not doing so is already creating shortages of the most common drugs.

