EV tariffs + Ukraine-China + Job market

Just days after European Parliament elections the European Union faced up to the biggest test yet of its resolve to stand up to Beijing. Amid warnings about economic retaliation, the European Commission proposed additional import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EV) to offset competition-skewing subsidies. On top of an existing 10 percent tariff, Brussels announced an additional levy of 17.4 percent for BYD EVs, 20 percent for Geely, 38.1 percent for SAIC, 21 percent for other companies that had cooperated with its probe, and 38.1 percent for those that had not. The top rate is considerably higher than the 25 percent tariff that had been expected.

The EV probe was Brussels’ largest subsidy investigation to date and its outcome must be seen as a success for the outgoing European Commission under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen. It had dedicated considerable energy to developing a “toolkit” to improve the EU’s capacity to reduce distortions from China’s state-dominated economic model – and had recently also brought it to bear in areas like medical devices, food additive, steel pipes and security scanners. The proposed EV duties will apply provisionally until November, after which the new Commission – possibly again led by von der Leyen – will be able to apply definitive levies if it can secure a qualified majority of EU states’ votes.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao in recent weeks reportedly warned EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis that Beijing would apply higher import levies on agricultural and aerospace products, while state media mentioned European automotive exports to China as an option.

A recent MERICS internal analysis concluded that agricultural, food and beverage (AFB) products were the most likely target of these – and aerospace the least likely. European pork and dairy products are most exposed. Reducing imports would help China’s oversupplied post-African Swine Fever pork industry by boosting prices – and pit Europe’s pork-exporting states against other members. Dairy products, like cheese, are also an easy target, and Beijing is eyeing Spain and France as supporters of the Commission’s EV probe – both countries are major pork and dairy exporters.

Beijing also signaled that EU automotive exports to China could see a return to a 25 percent tariff from 15 percent. But in the six years since that move, Europe steadily exported fewer cars to China, down 40% in volume. European carmakers have “on-shored” production of cheaper models to China, which leaves mostly high-end model exports for less price-sensitive buyers exposed. In aerospace, Airbus has a backlog of over 8,500 aircraft orders worldwide. Talks about buying a further hundred jets could be abandoned, but such a move would be at best symbolic. Punishing Airbus would also drive airlines into the arms of Boeing, as China’s COMAC is still a small player.

MERICS analysis: “Beijing won’t target the EU products it still needs – machinery, high-quality industrial inputs, chemicals, medtech and others – and it certainly won’t go after the big European carmakers, considering their massive investments in China that generate jobs, tax revenues and economic growth,” said Jacob Gunter, Lead Analyst at MERICS. “Instead, Beijing will focus on agricultural, food and beverage (AFB) products – luxury items like cheese, which China’s consumers can do without, and commodities like pork, which China’s producers make in sufficient volume to satisfy domestic demand.”

