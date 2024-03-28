Mixed economic messages + eased data export rules + Wang Yi in Down Under

The Chinese government is once more campaigning to attract foreign investment while remaining committed to its security-centric economic agenda that targets overseas suppliers. Premier Li Qiang this week used the annual China Development Forum to woo global investors by highlighting reforms in economic policy, urban development, industrial development and transitioning business to sustainability. His speech followed hard on the heels of the State Council issuing a 24-point plan – its second in only seven months – to help foreign companies, and the Cybersecurity Administration of China easing rules for cross-border data transfers (see the entry on data exports below).

But these business-friendly measures were marginal and the intended positive message was undercut by a Financial Times report that Beijing is replacing Intel and AMD chips and Microsoft’s Windows in government computers. This was a strong reminder of its desire to substitute foreign technology with domestic alternatives as it focuses on national security and economic self-reliance. Even Xi Jinping’s meeting on Wednesday with US CEOs, meant to reassure them about China’s economic prospects, must have been of limited comfort to investors least of all the attending CEO of Qualcomm, who has to contend with US export controls on chips and now also China’s purge of some US chips.

Beijing is sending mixed signals that it is both open to reform to stimulate foreign investment and focused on national security over economic liberalization. This is one reason why the government’s first 24-point plan of August 2023 did not change the downward trajectory of foreign direct investment flows – and why the new measures (that include oft-promised reforms about fair competition) are unlikely to be any more successful. Foreign investors still need to be convinced that China is worth their longer-term commitment. That will require solving both the challenges identified by European companies in China as well as deep structural reform to the economic model to get more resources to consumers.

MERICS Analysis: “China’s red carpet isn’t achieving the results it used to, largely because foreign investors can see where it will take them – to an economy in downturn and a political elite unwilling or unable to meaningfully correct the course,” said Jacob Gunter, Lead Analyst at MERICS. “Xi and his colleagues place national security above the major reforms required to revive the struggling economy. Their marginal tweaks will do little to boost the economy or investor confidence.”

