New materials big data system + New energy storage industry + Smart factories

At a glance: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the National Data Bureau released a plan to develop a big data center system for new materials. The big data system aims to pool industrial data and share it with research institutes and enterprises, strengthening research and development (R&D) and the application of new materials research outputs. Key goals include:

By 2027, data aggregation and circulation will be enhanced, a “1+N” new materials big data system will be established, creating one main platform and 30+ data nodes, 30+ tools, and 20+ data-driven applications

By 2035, the new materials big data center system will be fully operational, enabling comprehensive aggregation, processing and development of materials data, placing it among global leaders

Develop key technologies and software across the materials R&D chain, with a focus on applications like aerospace, marine engineering and ICT, while integrating advances in frontier technologies such as superconductors and biomimetic materials

MERICS comment: The aim is to enhance the productivity, innovation, and competitiveness of China’s manufacturing sector. Leveraging big data analytics allows companies to explore new manufacturing methods, analyze materials’ properties, and optimize production processes. This approach can transform material science and redefine cutting-edge technologies, with stronger, lighter, and more sustainable composites. Responsibility for data-gathering is divided between universities, research institutes, and companies, so that computing power and software (such as AI and blockchain) can convert the data into applicable and tangible results.

International competitors and similar scientific initiatives already exist in the EU and United States. Beijing is monitoring international developments closely and has expressed openness to cooperation and exchange through joint R&D programs. For China, there are potential benefits as it hosts one third of the global manufacturing industry and hence can access a much greater quantity of data than is available in other markets, provided Chinese companies are willing to share their IPs and data.

Meanwhile, if local companies obtain preferential access to the big data center system for new materials the program could become a long-term competitiveness risk for foreign firms.

Article: Issuing the Overall Construction Plan for the New Materials Big Data Center System (关于印发《新材料大数据中心总体建设方案》的通知) (Link)

Issuing bodies: MIIT, MOF, NDB

Date: October 30, 2024