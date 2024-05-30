Scientific espionage + Real estate sector + Taiwan

Amid increased warnings about state-sponsored espionage targeting European universities, the Council of the European Union adopted a non-binding recommendation on May 24 to safeguard research security in the EU. While the document doesn’t name any country, China is the elephant in the room. Among other things, member states now want to bolster information exchange between the scientific community and intelligence agencies, a practice that has raised ethical concerns in academia and politics.

The Dutch intelligence service AIVD in 2022 reported that Beijing was using academic cooperation and espionage to target Dutch institutions and scientists on a regular basis. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV the same year also concluded that China had been operating a system of technology and know-how transfer for civilian and military development, posing “the greatest threat in terms of economic and scientific espionage.”

Information exchange between academia and intelligence services in the EU could take place through classified and non-classified briefings or dedicated liaison officers. The Netherlands and some other countries already have research-security help desks to put the scientific community in touch with security services and other government agencies. But deeper links to the intelligence community may raise concerns. Across the Atlantic, the FBI’s “China Initiative”, launched by the Trump Administration and discontinued by Joe Biden, was criticized as racially biased, fueling distrust and fear among the scientific community.

The new EU recommendation is one of several measures the Commission tabled in January to underpin the EU Economic Security Strategy. By adopting the non-binding text, member states have acknowledged the need for a unified and risk-based approach to protecting international research cooperation from interference and exploitation. In line with the principle “as open as possible, as closed as necessary”, the document encourages national governments, the Commission and research-funding organizations to take measures such as security and resilience assessments – and to create a joint platform at EU level to help tackle foreign interference by states and other actors.

Although Chinese state-sponsored scientific espionage is not a new phenomenon, European governments have recently become more alert to the issue, suspected cases making headlines ever more regularly. In April, German police arrested three alleged spies suspected of using scientific cooperation with universities to pass information about dual-use technologies on to China’s powerful Ministry of State Security.

MERICS analysis: “A robust counterintelligence response is good when a foreign government runs a campaign to appropriate technology and knowledge from abroad,” says MERICS Lead Analyst Rebecca Arcesati. “But structuring collaboration between the scientific and the intelligence communities appropriately won’t be trivial—the ethical stakes are high, and care should be taken not to jeopardize beneficial collaborations.”

More on the topic:

Media coverage and sources: