Trump, the EU and China + Breach of export controls+ Latest stimulus package

By Abigaël Vasselier

With the election of Donald Trump to the White House, the economic and strategic confrontation between the US and China is set to escalate, with Europe caught in the middle. Trump's appointment this week of foreign policy hawks Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Mike Waltz as national security adviser means Europe will not be able to have it all: Washington is unlikely to tolerate Europe's expectations of security guarantees through NATO and economic prosperity through continued trade with China.

China will use the situation to further divide the transatlantic partners, arguing that Europeans cannot rely on the US and need to seek strategic autonomy. In the coming months, China is likely to reach out to European leaders visiting the country, ease the business environment for European companies and even consider investing in Europe. Beijing has already signaled its willingness to work with Europe to implement the Paris climate agreement. China's bet on Europe is not new, but it is about to take concrete shape. The tariffs eyed by Trump would decouple US-China trade. Growing friction between China and the US will reduce people-to-people exchanges and lead to the US expanding its military presence in the Indo-Pacific at the expense of US security commitments to Europe.

Beijing is prepared for a second Trump administration. It will blame the US for China’s domestic socio-economic challenges and for the regional crises that are rocking the world. The Chinese Communist Party is likely to galvanize society by highlighting these external threats. Beijing will likely enact measures to protect businesses from foreign competition, such as encouraging domestic production, cutting imports and restraining US companies from operating in China. Internationally, Beijing will present itself as a natural alternative to the US, a partner for Europe and a friend of the Global South.

While the possibility of US tariffs aimed at Europe and a dormant NATO will frame the transatlantic discussion on China, Europe should move away from its post-election panic and propose a new transatlantic deal on China. European should offer economic deals to bolster trade in specific sectors such as critical materials, a way forward on technological entanglement with China and more military burden-sharing as the US prioritizes security in the Indo-Pacific. The isolationist tendencies of the Trump administration will not be able to resist the China challenge, and a foreign policy that does respond to the US voters and from the US middle class cannot be done without the European market.

MERICS analysis: “The European Union needs to shift from ‘panic mode’ to developing an offer to the Trump administration, in which China will have a key role,” said Abigaël Vasselier, Director Policy & European Affairs at MERICS. “The EU needs to brace for Trump engaging in a very different conversation about China compared to the Biden administration – and for China making overtures to Europe that will test its unity.”

