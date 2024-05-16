Xi's visit to Europe + Quantum technology + Hong Kong

Xi Jinping’s early-May visit to France, Serbia and Hungary did little to ease tensions with the European Union, despite Beijing’s claim that it managed to “maintain friendship, promote solidarity and open up the future”. The Chinese president did score some wins on his first trip to Europe for five years, in part a result of choosing destinations likely to welcome him warmly. He was able to play up the stability of Europe-China relations and European divisions about the region’s stance towards Beijing – and give no ground on contentious issues. But this intransigence could yet burden the EU-China relations. The fact that Xi met Russia's president Vladimir Putin in Beijing only a few days after his return from Europe shows that tensions will likely remain high in EU-China relations.

French President Emmanuel Macron displayed a more reserved stance than the one he adopted during his visit to China last year, limiting Beijing's opportunity to leverage European strategic autonomy ambitions in an attempt to disrupt transatlantic ties. But in exchanges with Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi stood his ground, flat out denying the existence of overcapacity issues in Chinese manufacturing and offering only a vague, non-public commitment to monitor China’s dual-use goods exports to Russia. But 37 signed agreements and a personal retreat with Macron allowed Beijing to claim the relationship with Paris had been “re-consolidated”.

Serbia became the first European country to endorse Xi’s loose foreign policy concept of "community with a shared future” by naming it a foundation of the bilateral relationship. This and agreements on energy, transport infrastructure and a free-trade deal set to begin in July could further complicate EU enlargement in the Western Balkans. Xi’s visit overlapped with the 25th anniversary of NATO’s accidental bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade during the Kosovo War. The Chinese president used the opportunity to criticize the Western military alliance which Beijing blames for the war in Ukraine.

China’s relationship with Hungary was elevated to an “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era”, also a first for a European country. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán echoed Beijing's positions on Russia’s war against Ukraine and manufacturing overcapacity, feeding Beijing’s narrative of division among EU member states. New agreements, notably on nuclear power, were also signed that will deepen China's engagement in critical infrastructure in Hungary, undermining EU’s de-risking.

MERICS analysis: “Xi wanted his Europe trip to show that both sides are re-establishing stability and engagement. But the core issues in Europe-China relations – China’s support for Russia, its manufacturing overcapacity, unlevel-playing field practices – remain unaddressed. Worryingly, Beijing seems unwilling to meaningfully discuss them.” says Grzegorz Stec, Head of Brussels Office at MERICS. “This lack of willingness and moves to disrupt EU’s de-risking and enlargement efforts look set to make EU-China relations more tense. China’s signals of success in re-engaging Europe gloss over this problem.”

