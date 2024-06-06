New MERICS & Rhodium Group report: Hungary emerges as main destination of Chinese investment in Europe

Beyond the EV industry, Europe’s healthcare, consumer products, entertainment, and the information and communication technology (ICT) sectors continue to appeal to Chinese investors. They attracted EUR 3 billion in annual Chinese FDI on average during 2021-2023 and now absorb about 70 percent of non-EV-related Chinese FDI in Europe.

Healthcare stands out as a sector that has attracted robust interest from Chinese investors in recent years. In 2023, it was the second most significant sector for Chinese investment in Europe. It was also a top destination for Chinese venture capital. Medical devices are a key area of interest, accounting for two thirds of investment in the healthcare sector between 2021-2023.

No significant recovery in sight

The drop in Chinese investment in Europe will continue to be cushioned by ongoing investment in the EV sector. But a substantial uptick is not expected. Instead, investment is likely to remain at low levels due to the weak financial positions of Chinese firms and increased government oversight in Europe. Chinese firms must also weigh up market opportunities in Europe against the backdrop of growing EU-China trade tensions.

Agatha Kratz, Director at Rhodium Group, comments on the findings: “This year’s report confirms the outmost importance of EVs in the EU-China trade and investment relations, but a key additional finding was the persistent strength of Chinese healthcare-related investment in Europe.”

Max J. Zenglein, Chief Economist at MERICS, says: “Greenfield projects continue to be a positive development, but the low level of Chinese investment in Europe are indicative of imbalances in economic ties.”

Study for download: “Dwindling investments become more concentrated – Chinese FDI in Europe: 2023 update”, by Agatha Kratz, Max J. Zenglein, Alexander Brown, Gregor Sebastian and Armand Meyer.

