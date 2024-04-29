The accelerator state: Small firms join the fray of China’s techno-industrial drive

China's accelerator state program, aimed at nurturing high-tech SMEs, has far-reaching implications for foreign companies and governments. First, it threatens the position of foreign firms in China and abroad. The program explicitly targets foreign-dominated sectors, aiming to replace imports in key value chains. With almost 100,000 Specialized SMEs and more than 12,000 Little Giants receiving state support, foreign enterprises need to prepare for heightened competition. While the program may not deliver immediate results in all areas, government pressure to adopt indigenous suppliers will steadily increase across the board.

The sheltered position of China’s high-tech SMEs within their enormous home market is a crucial advantage. Once they scale up domestic production and invest more in R&D, they are well placed to tackle foreign markets. Foreign firms do not have access to this sort of “safe haven.” The impact will be felt acutely in emerging technologies where China expects its high-tech SMEs to act as key innovators and lead market growth, such as renewable energy, power equipment, medical technology, and electric vehicles.

Foreign firms need to invest more in innovation and digitalization to maintain their competitiveness. The rise of local Chinese companies such as Leaderdrive, which are acquiring market share in areas long dominated by foreign companies, ought to be a wake-up call for foreign firms. While many foreign companies have enjoyed favorable positions in China due to specialization and technological advantages, the tide may quickly turn.

Second, by further blurring the lines between state support and market forces, Beijing has made it more difficult to track distortionary practices and enforce fair competition. Foreign governments must recognize that many of China’s SMEs now enjoy the full backing of Chinese industrial policy and represent a new conduit for market distortions. Close exchange between governments and their businesses operating in China will be necessary to monitor developments and take remedial action.

In Europe, for instance, institutions like the European Union (EU)’s SME Trade Defence Helpdesk monitor market distortions that disadvantage European SMEs and take prompt action where needed. The application of a “government-backed” label to relevant Chinese high-tech SMEs should be considered by the EU to fend off subsidized foreign products and entities. EU ambitions to reform the international trade rulebook should also consider the challenges posed by China’s direct and indirect support for high-tech SMEs.

Foreign governments can engage in dialogue to encourage China to change course. It is important to make clear that undermining the position of foreign firms in China in turn both weakens the ties between China and other advanced economies and sets relations on a more adversarial footing.

Finally, on the macro level, the extensive and skewed ambition of China’s accelerator state program could slow economic growth in China. The broadly defined scope, which targets a wide range of industrial sectors, could be overly ambitious as Chinese firms are unlikely to make significant strides in all areas. Pursuing ever greater localization will lead to economic inefficiencies. The sectoral focus also excludes consumer-oriented service-based industries, such entertainment and education, which served as strong drivers of growth in recent decades. Growth-enhancing innovation may be more likely to come from areas like gaming, fintech, or e-commerce, but these are ignored in favor of hard technologies.

The government steerage of capital markets also harbors risks. Bad investments and misuse of funds earmarked for high-tech SMEs could further drag down growth. This can be seen, for instance, in the flawed process of identifying innovative firms. There is a risk that due to political distortions, a significant share of resources will flow into large parent companies or underperforming firms rather than promoting the growth of dynamic, independent firms.

That being said, to the degree that funds that would have otherwise been dedicated to large firms are now going to SMEs, the new approach could be considered an improvement. The accelerator state suggests that efficiency gains could be achieved by relying more on market forces as well as improving the technological and commercial parameters for directing funding.