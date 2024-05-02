China’s AI development model in an era of technological deglobalization

Descriptions of C2NET reveal its potential usefulness in the context of US export controls. The system combines different kinds of chips and optimizes hardware use.11 As such, C2NET will play an important role as Chinese AI developers strive to offset reduced access to the most advanced chips.12 For example, PCL’s infrastructure helped Huawei develop PanGu (盘古), a couple of large-scale pretrained language models powered by Huawei’s Ascend 910 processors.13 With Baidu, the lab also introduced a technique for collaboratively training deep learning models in the Cloud, which can reduce compute intensity.14

Central and local government bureaucracies as well as firms are coming up with similar initiatives, demonstrating the importance of infrastructure in China’s AI policy.15 The point of NICPN is to make the most of China’s available computing resources—both indigenous and from stockpiled US chips—by improving infrastructure design, which also mitigates the economic and energy costs of using less powerful equipment. Computing infrastructure was a prominent theme at the 2024 “Two Sessions,” the annual plenary meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), where AI’s role in the country’s industrial upgrading took central stage.

According to CPPCC delegate Zhang Yunquan (张云泉) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Computing Technology (计算技术研究所):

“The battle of a hundred of models has led to an over-dispersion of computing resources, delaying the development of “sovereign-level foundation models.” Whether it is specialized supercomputing projects or AI chip breakthrough projects, the state needs to coordinate resources, forming teams in the manner of the historical “Two Bombs, One Satellite” to achieve rapid breakthroughs.”16

As of March 2023, over 30 Chinese cities were building or planning an intelligent computing center (智算中心) or infrastructure specifically designed to run AI workloads.17 Many are being spearheaded by private firms, like Alibaba or Sensetime, but state-owned firms like China Telecom are also active in this space.

It remains to be seen whether this megaproject, which authorities want to see up and running by 2025, will deliver the desired results. Regional disparities and deficiencies in coordination remain. The risk of bureaucratic infighting leading to fragmented and wasteful investments—as seen with several Chinese infrastructure initiatives in the past—should not be discounted. The head of the newly created National Data Administration (国家数据局), Liu Liehong (刘烈宏), urged local governments to avoid “blind and disorderly contruction” in an article penned for the Communist Party journal Qiushi.18

A whole-of-nation approach to developing foundation models

A closer look at PCL illustrates how the government is investing in platforms and support structures to bring AI actors together, stimulating the synergies required to generate breakthroughs in critical technologies.

PCL is a provincial research lab set up by the Guangdong and Shenzhen governments in 2018 to pool resources and drive advanced research, with a increasing focus on large pretrained models. Chinese firms and labs are rushing to develop their own foundation models, with 79 such models having already emerged by May 2023.19 Many more have since followed, often built on top of Silicon Valley architectures like Meta’s LLaMA and released as open source models. Training AI models is extremely compute intensive, which—especially for startups—can make costs prohibitive as advanced chips become more scarce due to US restrictions.

By providing the infrastructure and platforms required for ambitious projects like LLM training, PCL states on its website that it implements the “new-style whole-of-nation system for tackling key and core technologies” (关键核心技术攻关新型举国体制).20 An English-language review of Chinese LLMs from April 2023 found that government-sponsored labs like PCL have provided crucial support by pooling talent, funding, and resources from government, industry, and academia.21 This function of public service platforms is at the core of PCL’s mandate as a “New Research and Development Institutes” (NRDI, 新型研发机构), a batch of institutions tasked with spurring breakthroughs in new technologies and facilitating linkages between labs and the market. Notably, PCL recently received a high-level visit by Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, suggesting its growing importance amid S&T competition with the United States.22

The whole-of-nation approach is a policy concept with deep historical roots, which President Xi has revisited to have the state play a greater role in steering market actors to produce breakthroughs in strategic areas like AI.23 A key step is to bring the leading national actors together to jointly find solutions to challenges that Chinese leadership has identified as priorities. For AI, this approach to managing state-market relations has precedent in the “national team” (国家队) concept that was launched in 2017 and subsequently expanded. The government selects leading AI firms to build ecosystems in specific areas and set standards.24 In July 2023, Baidu, Huawei, Qihoo 360, China Mobile, iFlytek, and Alibaba were chosen to drive the development of national standards for LLMs under the leadership of Shanghai AI Lab (上海人工智能实验室).25

In this approach, the government acts like an ecosystem orchestrator. Chinese LLM developers—especially small and medium enterprises—receive government subsidies to grow their computing resources, and are also supported in other ways.26 For example, the Beijing municipality promotes resource pooling among select firms and labs through a partnership plan for “artificial general intelligence” (AGI, 通用人工智能), which includes an open cooperation platform for AI large models.27 The local government is also promoting real-world applications and selectively opening public datasets for model training, while expecting capable firms to share their computing power, technology, and other resources.

By mobilizing state labs like PCL and tasking leading firms with building dedicated ecosystems for AI, policymakers hope to rally relevant actors around a nationwide mission. To get industry buy-in, in the summer of 2023 the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC, 国家互联网信息办公室) partly relaxed the regulatory burden it intended to place on generative AI developers, likely to support domestic innovators amid intense geopolitical competition.28

Whether firms will set competition aside to share their resources and help smaller players remains to be seen. There is an inherent tension between state steering and the promotion of bottom-up, market-led innovation which may prove challenging to reconcile. Still, policymakers seem to trust the whole-of-nation system to give China the upper hand in AI. The fact that Chinese firms are losing access to global resources adds urgency to this project, but complicates its execution.

Seeking non-US partners in AI development: The view from Europe

Like other nations, China has greatly benefited from the global networks that provide the inputs for AI development. As Jeffrey Ding, a scholar of Chinese technology and AI policy, has argued, given the general-purpose nature of AI, favoring open information flows across borders would be in China’s interest.29 In practice, however, international collaboration in AI is coming to terms with growing restrictions on Chinese actors’ access to global resources. Next to hardware, Beijing worries about losing access to foreign capital as well as global software-development and R&D communities.

In terms of capital, MERICS found that Europe-based investors contributed to 3.7 percent of investment transactions into Chinese AI companies between 2017 and 2022.30 For comparison, experts at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that US investors participated in 17 percent of such transactions between 2015 and 2021. China’s AI industry relies predominantly on domestic capital.31

This suggests that government measures to restrict foreign investment into China’s AI ecosystem would not significantly impact financing. But the numbers above are not trivial, because these investors often bring intangibles such as managerial expertise or know-how tied to forging technology partnerships with foreign corporates.32 This impression is supported by Beijing’s efforts to welcome foreign involvement in both private equity and tech-focused stock markets in its drive to nurture indigenous innovation.33

The measures being considered as part of the Biden administration’s proposed outbound investment screening program take aim at the kind of “smart” capital China’s government seeks to attract, which is tied to intangibles such as access to talent networks and expertise.34 In February, the European Commission proposed a somewhat similar monitoring program of certain transactions by European investors, which starts with gathering data to assess risks and evaluate the need for policy responses.35