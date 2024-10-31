The Europe-China Resilience Audit: Insights for advancing European resilience

European countries differ in their level of vulnerability towards China, in their risk perceptions of China, and the risk management or resilience-building strategies they deploy. This often results in an uneven implementation of resilience-building measures, including those prescribed by the EU – thus leaving the bloc overall more exposed.

Sweden and the Netherlands appear to have invested particularly intensely in measures to build their resilience vis-à-vis China, though in many regards they still show scope for improvement. No single country offers a complete blueprint for resilience. An in-depth, targeted review across four areas (economy, security, politics, society) is beneficial, as identifying the main differences between the countries can offer specific targeted lessons or cautionary tales.

Economy

There is significant variation in levels of potential risk from direct economic relations with China across the 11 countries. Germany’s trade dependency in exports exceeds Lithuania’s by ten times (6.96 to 0.62 percent of overall exports), while Czechia is the most reliant on Chinese imports (16.35 percent, versus Lithuania's 3.41 percent).

Only five of the 11 have released public information on dependency assessments. Five countries (though different ones) also have guidelines on limiting import dependence on China in critical sectors, and four have a non-China specific measure. Only five countries have put forward export-diversification measures publicly, four without referencing China. Germany remains the only country whose official documents state an ambition to diversify economic ties and reduce dependencies on single markets or suppliers of critical goods, such as China.

On investments, Hungary is the most vulnerable, with Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) worth 2.03 percent of GDP already in 2021, with subsequent growth mostly in the battery and EV sectors, followed by Sweden (1.45 percent as a share of GDP) largely within the automotive industry. Lithuania is the least exposed, with only 0.07 percent of its GDP tied to Chinese FDI. Conversely, the Netherlands has the highest exposure to China in terms of FDI into China (3.68 percent as share of GDP), with Germany second at 2.68 percent.

While all 11 have implemented FDI screening mechanisms, the strictness of mandatory notification triggers varies; five out of 11 also fail to put alerts on all EU-recommended infrastructure sectors. These disparities hinder a unified resilience strategy, prompting the European Commission to push for further harmonization.

Notable examples of good resilience-building measures:

Public diversification strategies linked to strategic sectors with high dependencies mentioning China (Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, UK);

Publicly available imports dependency assessment (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK).

Security

Progress has been made on critical infrastructure, where all 11 countries have measures to monitor and, potentially, block risky foreign investments. Eight of them have dedicated critical infrastructure regulations.

Yet, China is still invested in one of the UK’s nuclear power plants and the State Grid Corporation of China holds a stake in Italy’s national electricity grid. Furthermore, Hungary’s 2024 memorandum of understanding on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy with Beijing could open the door to more involvement in Hungary’s planned nuclear power plants. Chinese shipping companies have significant stakes in key terminals in about a dozen of the top three seaports in each of the countries with sea-access covered here.

On 5G regulations, while most of the 11 have restrictions on high-risk vendors, only Lithuania, Sweden and the UK have provided clear lists of specific companies deemed high-risk and therefore unsuitable, including Huawei. In 2022, the average percentage of Huawei participation in national 5G infrastructure was 34 percent, with the peak value being 72 percent in the Netherlands.

More work is needed on areas that fall outside of the more traditional security purview – such as cybersecurity or knowledge security. Only Lithuania and the UK have public guidelines restricting the usage of high-risk surveillance equipment in government buildings, and only four of the 11 have issued bans on the usage of Chinese phones and apps on governmental work equipment. Only the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have institutional solutions for knowledge security in technology R&D.

Notable examples of good resilience measures:

Comparatively strict notification system and wide coverage of FDI screening mechanism (Czech Republic);

Guidance for public institutions on restricting the usage of Chinese equipment and applications (Czech Republic, Lithuania);

National knowledge security institutions (Netherlands, UK);

National Security Strategy covers China comparatively more extensively (UK, France, Sweden);

Criticalities Process creating a common approach to collect and structure data on the critical national infrastructure (UK).

Politics

For many European governments, parliaments and parties, China is still not a top priority and, as such, clear objectives, strategies and coordination mechanisms are often lacking.

Of the 11, only Germany has a publicly available China Strategy (2023), while the Netherlands released a policy paper (May 2019) and Sweden issued a government communication (September 2019). The UK government has publicly acknowledged the existence of internal guidelines on China policy, and its strategic assessment of China has been scrutinized by various Parliamentary panels. Such strategies, guidelines and statements can help cross-government alignment (though in Germany the ruling coalition’s divergences on China are an obstacle). Meanwhile, subnational engagements with China have received little attention in much of Europe.

Political parties also show low awareness or interest in China policy. Only in Germany and Lithuania do all major parties mention China in their latest electoral manifestos, even if only with brief references. Most national parliaments show little engagement with China-related affairs in parliamentary hearings, apart from a brief spike during pandemic. The UK is the exception.

Most countries have low numbers of China experts in government-linked research organizations – though Sweden, the Netherlands and, to some extent, Poland do better. Government-funded China-focused capacity-building programs remain a rarity.

Of the 11, those that have interacted with Chinese leaders issued far fewer readouts in English than the Chinese side (roughly 60 percent fewer) and the Netherlands does not release readouts at all. Such practices can limit transparency and the ability of member states to project their message to the public and partner countries when engaging with China, oftentimes making Chinese readouts the only publicly available source of information and thus allowing Beijing to shape the narrative.

Notable examples of good resilience measures:

Dedicated national China strategies published or referenced publicly (Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, UK);

Trainings on China for governmental officials (UK);

Improving understanding through National China knowledge center or network (Sweden, Netherlands) and China network within national embassies around the world.

Society

Building societal resilience towards China requires more attention. Countries struggle to shield citizens and residents within their borders from the long-arm jurisdiction of the party-state. Publicly available data indicates at least 35 Chinese public security bureaus operate in the 11 countries, the majority in Italy and Spain. Yet France, Italy, Lithuania, and Spain maintain extradition treaties with China, and Czechia has one with Hong Kong. In February 2024, Hungary signed an agreement that might grant Chinese police greater freedom of operation in Budapest, although the details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

Societal resilience depends on more China knowledge and better public debate. Yet China-focused capacity-building programs are lacking. Further, there are at least around 80 European media correspondents in China, but all but around 15 of them work for UK, French, German and Dutch outlets, with several of the remaining countries having no or just a single correspondent.

Existing Russia-related capabilities could be leveraged to respond to Chinese influence operations, as most countries have dedicated units to respond to disinformation and information manipulation. Adapting their work to tackle Beijing’s activities demands significant capacity building. New channels of influence, such as TikTok, that reach a third of the population in the 11 countries as per ByteDance’s data, need to be considered. Regulating the media space is a sensitive issue that demands careful consideration. Additionally, the experience gained in handling hostage diplomacy and exit bans with Russia could be valuable in adapting to China's tactics.

Notable examples of good resilience measures: