Huawei is quietly dominating China’s semiconductor supply chain

China’s efforts to become self-sufficient in science and technology have spanned decades. During the 2000s, China aimed to “catch-up” with the West in fundamental technologies, efforts in which Huawei played a leading role. Huawei benefited from import substitution to build up a homegrown information and communication technology (ICT) industry, transforming it into a national champion in this space.

Huawei was founded in 1987 in the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen, where its founder, Ren Zhengfei, held strong ties to local government that enabled Huawei to get government contracts.10

The telecommunications market was dominated by foreign producers, so Huawei worked from the outset to decrease dependence on foreign core technologies and develop self-reliant research and development (R&D). Huawei “rearticulated the state’s nationalistic development discourse with the company’s growth mission,” wrote Yun Wen in the 2020 book The Huawei Model, showing how the Ren tied the revival of the Chinese nation from its past humiliation to the company’s technological development. Ren, who had served in the military for 20 years, also engendered a military-like culture within Huawei, often called “wolf culture,” in which the company sees itself as being at war with its competitors.11

The technology embargo following the Tiananmen Square Incident in 1989 contributed to China’s growing realization of the strategic importance of indigenous core information technologies. As a result, China became increasingly determined to produce domestic champions in these sectors. In the 1990s, Ren Zhengfei began to articulate the importance of telecommunication equipment to China’s military. At the same time, China’s government started to implement preferential tax and government procurement policies for Chinese companies while ending preferential import policies in the telecommunications equipment market.12

Huawei’s ties to Xi Jinping reach back to 1999, when Xi Jinping, then governor of Fujian province, stated that he hoped Huawei could “contribute to Fujian’s network construction.”13 In the 2000s, Huawei also laid the foundation for extending its control over the whole telecommunications value chain.

During the 4G wireless network era, China’s government used its standardization and regulatory powers to ensure that domestic manufacturers dominate the home market. China backed its own standard, time division long-term evolution (TD-LTE) against the international one, frequency division duplex long-term evolution (FDD-LTE). By providing licenses only for TD-LTE, which European vendors did not offer, the government made sure Chinese equipment manufacturers dominated the market. This “China-only accumulation regime” played a critical role in furthering Huawei’s role, which was strengthened after the Edward Snowden revelations about Western telecoms’ role in US government surveillance programs, which put China’s self-reliance push into overdrive.14 Huawei was able to leverage market dominance in China to become a global player, overtaking Apple as second-largest smartphone seller globally in 2018.

As far back as 2009, Huawei received more than 5 billion yuan (roughly $732 million at 2009 exchange rates) in unconditional government grants because of its contributions to the development of new high-tech industries in China.15 Since the early 2000s, Huawei has consistently received both local and central government funds. For instance, in 2023, Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission announced that it would support the construction of the Huawei Qingpu R&D Center.16 In addition, Huawei benefited from generous public procurement and domestic protectionism.17