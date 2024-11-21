New MERICS index: how internationally integrated is China's economy?

Components and computations

To reflect the complexity of economic activity, the MCII on tier one is composed of two tier two subindexes, one for the real economy, the other for the financial economy. Each of these is composed of three tier three component indexes covering between five and eighteen fields of economic activity, which are based on subindexes (cf. Annex II) on tier four. The second-tier subindexes are weighted to reflect their relative importance in the economic internationalization of an economy.

Each tier four component index is normalized from 0 for the absence of any integration to 1 for total integration into the world economy. Maximum integration is based on the theoretical maximums of several variables tracking different economic activities, as listed in detail in Annex II (below).

The tier two sub-indexes are weighted to reflect the traditional prevalence of the real economy (60 percent weighting) over the financial economy (40 percent). The former covers the economic activity of producing and trading tangible goods and services, including directs input used in production, the latter the exchange of financial products, such as money in return for shares, or credit for cash.

1. The real economy

The real economy is subdivided into the trade of goods and services (50 percent), foreign direct investments (25 percent), and the flow of people and ideas (25 percent).

1.1 Trade

Trade in goods and services is further subdivided into the trade in commodities (20 percent), the trade in manufactured goods (40 percent), the trade in services (20 percent), as well as the complexity of the products traded to give an idea of the economic quality of the exchanges (20 percent). Indicators of de jure trade openness in goods and services are included in dedicated subindexes, with the level of tariffs for the former and the degree of openness to foreign players in the domestic services market.

Trade in commodities is depicted by exchanges of oil, coal and iron ore, two energy-related commodities, and one commodity used in construction and industry. Two variables describe each one: import volumes as a share of domestic consumption and as a share of other countries’ imports.

For the trade in goods, imports and exports of finished products and intermediate goods are taken into account. Each series is then benchmarked against the country’s GDP and against imports or exports in the rest of the world. For the de jure dimension, a simple average of tariffs at the HS6 level is used.

Trade in services is represented by two variables – total trade as a share of total world trade in services or as a share of the GDP of the country in question. An additional variable depicts the average share of the country in world trade in services in the 11 sectors as defined in the official nomenclature of the balance of payments system (albeit without intellectual property, as described below).

Three variables capture the complexity of traded products: the share of domestic value added in exports of information and communications technology (ITC); the share of value added in exports of ICT from OECD countries that actually originates in the country concerned; a trade complexity index.

1.2 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

FDI integration is depicted by both FDI stocks and flows: the country’s stock of outward FDI as a share of the rest of the world's total FDI; the country’s stock of inward FDI as a share of the rest-of-the-worlds total; the country’s inward and outward FDI as a share of both the country’s and the world’s capital formation. The de jure integration indicator is the country's OECD FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index.

1.3 People and ideas

The global integration of the population is depicted by two variables for cross-border flows of people, four for flows of students, and one for the de jure openness. The exchange of intellectual property (IP) is captured by two variables: the country’s imports of IP services as a share of its domestic GDP and the country’s exports of such services as a share of such exports by the rest of the world.

Easily accessible international air travel figures are used to show the integration of passenger flows. They depict the number of international air passengers from the country under consideration as a share of domestic air passengers and as a share of the total number of international air passengers worldwide.

The four variables for cross-border flows of students combine the number of students from the country in question studying abroad as well as the number of international students in that country. These are compared with the total number of students in the country and the number of international students worldwide . De jure openness to flows of people and information is depicted by variables from an index compiled by the Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) at the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich.

2. The financial economy

The financial economy is composed of measures of the country's financial markets (50 percent), its financial services sector (30), and its currency (20 percent).

2.1 The financial markets

Two variables each for bonds, equities and loans (or “other investments” in official parlance) show the international integration in each of these financial products based on the balance of payments categories of the country in question. One variable shows the stock of investment in the country as a share of the domestic market. The other shows the share of external investment as a share of the G7 stock of external investments, as world data are not available. Two other variables show the de jure openness of financial markets and the cross-border flows of portfolio investment as simple averages.

2.2 Financial services sectors

The sub-index depicting the financial sector comprises three sets of five variables, covering banking, insurance and other financial services (primarily wealth management). For each of these segments, two variables capture the foreign presence in the domestic market, one relative to the total assets of the rest of the G20 and the other relative to the domestic market. Two other variables capture the footprint of domestic companies abroad, one relative to the G20 markets and the other relative to the domestic market. Each set has a variable to capture de jure openness, as provided by the OECD.

For the banking sector, the total assets of foreign-funded banks in the country are shown as a proportion of the total value of the domestic banking assets. The foreign assets of domestic banks are compared with the size of the total banking sector in other G20 member countries.

Data limitations mean that the presence of foreign companies in the Chinese insurance market is expressed as the share of foreign-funded insurance profits in total insurance profits in China. The foreign presence of Chinese insurance companies is assumed to be zero, as Chinese insurers face severe restrictions on doing business abroad. The domestic footprint of foreign players in other countries is derived from the share of domestic insurance operations of domestically owned institutions. The foreign footprint of domestic players from countries other than China is estimated on the basis of the value of their exports of insurance services as reported in their balance of payments statistics.

For other parts of the financial sector, the variables are based on wealth and asset management activities. The share of wealth management products offered by foreign-invested institutions is used as a proxy for foreign presence in the domestic market in question. As Chinese financial institutions also face severe restrictions on engaging in wealth or asset management activities abroad, these variables are set at zero. For others, dedicated OECD statistics for balance of payments are used. The domestic market is calibrated to the value of the total assets of different financial institutions.

2.3 Currency

Currency integration is depicted by fewer variables because it has fewer dimensions than financial markets or financial services. In addition, currencies do not lend themselves to the distinction between a world and a country perspective. This is due to the international nature of the foreign exchange (FX) market, which makes the distinction between domestic and offshore currency markets redundant. The subcategories used are payments, the FX market, FX reserves, and foreign holdings of the currency.