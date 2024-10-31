Profiling European countries' resilience towards China

Context

Czechia’s China policy is among Europe’s most assertive. Reasons include China’s support for Russia and tensions amid Prague’s robust, if at times struggling, engagement with Taipei, but disillusionment with Beijing dates back further.

The China engagement strategy of former President Miloš Zeman did not deliver economically and was mired in scandal. The CEFC corporation was the main conduit for Chinese investments. In 2018, CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, who doubled as a Zeman economic advisor, was detained in China and CEFC’s shares in Czech businesses were transferred to state-owned CITIC with overall Chinese investments into the country drying up.

These shocks, paired with the Covid-19 pandemic, were among the key factors that prompted Czechia’s next government to develop robust ties with Taiwan and build up resilience measures towards China early on.

In 2018, the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency issued a public warning on China-related cybersecurity risks. Czechia has since developed one of the strictest FDI screening mechanisms and significant cybersecurity capabilities. It is working on responses to foreign information manipulation and interference.

Key challenges

Czechia has the highest dependence on Chinese imports as a share of GDP and share of overall imports of the countries analyzed. Yet, there are no public indications of Prague conducting a dedicated dependency assessment on China.

Czechia had the highest dependence on tourists from China based on the share of overall tourism and tourism’s share of GDP before the pandemic compared to other analyzed countries (2.77 percent in 2019). But the numbers have fallen significantly since the severing of Prague’s city agreements with Beijing and Shanghai, halting direct flights connections, and the pandemic. Besides, Czechia is pursuing a tourism diversification strategy.

As of 2022, Huawei equipment was not in use in Czechia’s 5G infrastructure, but Prague has yet to release 5G regulations allowing restrictions on high-risk equipment providers.

What makes it stand out

Like many Central and Eastern European countries, Czechia has relatively limited structural and economic ties with China. Its China policies are driven by the initiative of political groups or individuals, for instance ex-president Zeman. Abrupt policy changes are therefore possible at times of power transition. A thorough China assessment and broad strategy, which reportedly is in the works, are needed to build lasting consensus and protect resilience-building.

Czechia’s 2021 FDI screening mechanism is one of the strictest among the countries analyzed and a potential reference point for other EU member states. It covers both critical infrastructure and the media sector, setting low thresholds for investment notifications, and requires companies to seek approval of investments in military, selected dual-use and critical infrastructure sectors. It also considers the ultimate beneficial owners from non-EU countries. The legislation can serve as a reference point for other member states with less strict systems.

Czechia stands out for its cybersecurity measures, including numerous Computer Emergency Response Teams and regulations restricting the use of Chinese phones, equipment and applications by officials, offering a model to other countries.