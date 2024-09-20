China’s new ambassadors + mineral monitoring + EU-China in Draghi report

Keeping up with the ambassadors

Cai Run, the newly appointed Ambassador to the EU is an example of China’s approach to leveraging relationships. Cai’s tenure as Ambassador to Portugal overlapped with António Costa’s time as prime minister. With Costa now serving as the new President of the European Council, Cai’s appointment seems geared toward leveraging their past connection to strengthen ties and foster a more favorable environment for China within the EU. This may lead Cai to focus more on the European Council and individual European capitals rather than the European Commission, which Beijing views as increasingly hostile, especially given its negative assessment of Ursula von der Leyen’s first term as Commission president. His appointment signals Beijing’s intent to explore new personal channels for dialogue with European leaders, despite the overall cooling of EU-China relations.

Deng Hongbo, the new Ambassador to Germany, previously served as Vice Director of the Office of the Chinese Communist Party's Foreign Affairs Commission, a central body in shaping China's foreign policy. In that role, Deng served as the second-in-command under Wang Yi, advising President Xi Jinping on issues of foreign policy. Before that Deng spent 10 years at the Chinese embassy in the US gaining a robust understanding of the country. His appointment underscores Beijing's perception that Germany plays a crucial role in preventing a more confrontational China policy in the EU and hindering the EU’s alignment with US policy on China.

Deng, and likely the other ambassadors, will bring the message of “seeking common ground” between China and Europe, as Beijing continues to maintain that they share extensive common interests with no fundamental conflicts of interest, particularly in economic matters, despite the unfolding tensions.

Beyond the ambassadors to the EU and Germany, it is noteworthy that recent appointments in Belgium and Bulgaria highlight a trend of appointing younger diplomats with stronger foreign language skills to ambassadorships. This may indicate the emergence of the next generation of key Chinese diplomats in Europe in the coming decade.

Reading the tea leaves

It remains to be seen if these ambassadorial shifts signal a broader agenda from Beijing. Meanwhile, three key indicators could reveal whether China is planning a concrete adjustment of its approach to Europe.

First, the new appointees may have arrived with clear instructions. When Fu Cong (傅聪) arrived in December 2022, for example, he was clearly tasked by Beijing with a mission to reinvigorate the frozen Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, along with lifting sanctions between the EU and China. If the new ambassadors – Cai and Deng in particular – come without clear re-engagement proposals, that means Beijing has no major internal reflection or ambition for moderating tensions with Europe.

Another sign of change could come from personnel rotations beyond the embassies – a change in the Department of European Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. So far there are no indications such shifts are taking place, with Wang Lutong (王鲁彤) still the department’s director.

Finally, some of the more outspoken diplomats may soften their rhetoric. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (卢沙野) could be a litmus test given his propensity for confrontational remarks. Lu is currently in Beijing’s good books after he navigated the Olympic Games in Paris and Xi’s state visit to France in April without incident but with desirable messaging for China. Lu is therefore unlikely to be swapped for a more conciliatory diplomat, but should he tone down his communication, that will suggest that Beijing instructed its ambassadors to keep things cordial for the moment.

Yet, even if there is a diplomatic push and Beijing brings some conciliatory offers and rhetoric to the table, China’s strategic goals toward Europe – to hinder transatlantic coordination and erode restrictions on access to European markets and tech – are likely to remain unchanged. The EU and member states should not overinterpret the significance of any charm offensives for long-term trajectory of the relations and must keep building resilience in the face of China’s policy ambitions. Especially as coming weeks will be sensitive, with the EU making its final decision on introducing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and setting policy priorities for the next Commission. Ahead of and after the US elections, Beijing will likely intensify its outreach to Europe, especially if a more isolationist administration enters the White House.

Read more: