German Chancellor Scholz's visit to China + China-Iran + Overcapacities

In a strategy of omission unlikely to keep troubles at bay, China’s government and state media resolutely glossed over concerns that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz brought to the table during his state visit this week. German and European worries over market access, potential price dumping due to excess production, and China’s role in international conflicts like Ukraine were brushed aside, and public messaging was doggedly fixated on cooperation and strategic ties.

On his three-day visit to Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing, Scholz brought a 12-member delegation of corporate representatives and three ministers – environment, agriculture, digital and transport. He also met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

In the meeting between both leaders, Xi called on Germany to focus on a win-win-cooperation, set aside differences, and keep EU-China relations on track, with the key message that German dependence on China was a sign of strong bilateral ties – not a risk. While Scholz managed to secure an opening for the import of German food products, the Chinese government statement on the meeting directly connected Germany’s demands for market access to the treatment of Chinese companies abroad.

Scholz’s chosen theme of a bilateral “transformation dialogue” focused on sustainability, green tech and innovation and his commitment to continued cooperation were well received in Beijing. Party-state media spotlighted China’s 10-year strategic partnership with Germany and framed close trade relations as an anchor of stability in today’s fraught geopolitical landscape. Videos of Xi and Scholz walking through gardens of flowers and fishponds created the impression of tranquility and harmony.

Notably absent from Chinese and German official statements was the critical issue of human rights in China, despite its increasing relevance for ethical supply chain standards. Ongoing debates in Germany and the EU on research collaboration, new espionage allegations and Beijing’s efforts to influence public opinion abroad, as well as a potential conflict over Taiwan were equally missing from the official agenda.

MERICS analysis: “Although Scholz did raise key points of concern for Germany and the EU, the visit highlighted China’s success in steering the conversation and limiting it to issues China can deflect or push back on,” says Katja Drinhausen, Head of MERICS Politics and Society Program. “But this strategic silence from both sides glosses over issues – from human rights to cybersecurity – that will eventually resurface and make smooth sailing for bilateral relations unlikely.”