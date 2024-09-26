Stimulus package + Northvolt + Pension system

China's central bank on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging stimulus package, with a strong focus on mobilizing capital for the industrial upgrading and expansion touted by Xi Jinping. Apart from cutting key interest rates, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered banks’ reserve-requirement ratio by 50 basis points, freeing up around 1 trillion yuan (EUR 130 billion) for lending.

The PBOC also cut the seven-day reverse repurchase rate from 1.7% to 1.5% and reduced mortgage rates and downpayment requirements for new and existing mortgages. This followed the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut, which gave China room to ease monetary policy without risking undue downward pressure on the yuan. But the government may yet have to resort to fiscal stimulus to boost domestic consumption and reverse the slowing economic momentum.

The PBOC made clear that its move was designed to boost investment in industry, science and technology, and to cushion the struggling real-estate sector. But without stronger household consumption, its supply-side stimulus will drive industrial expansion and likely lead to higher exports and/or more import substitution – both bad news for China’s trading partners. Only the PBOC’s mortgage rate cuts are likely to help households by lowering their interest payments – although their impact may be limited. The country’s high savings rate suggests that households are more concerned about the poor state of the economy than the burden of making their mortgage interest payments.

MERICS analysis: "The PBOC’s latest moves suggest a small correction in pace of the current economic priorities of the leadership – in this case cushioning the steady decline of the real-estate market and directing more resources to industrial upgrading and expansion,” explains Jacob Gunter, MERICS Lead Analyst. “Far from being a course correction to get China’s growth engine back on track, these cuts are too small to have more than a marginal effect on countering the impact of China’s considerable economic headwinds."

