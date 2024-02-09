MERICS wishes you a Happy New Year of the Dragon

February 10, 2024, marks the beginning of the Year of the Wood Dragon in China. This powerful zodiac sign has many positive qualities and promises good luck and prosperity. The element of wood stands for growth and renewal. Thus, it is very fitting that this year the Mercator Institute for China Studies is embarking on a new start in two respects: a new funding phase is beginning, which will secure our independent China research for another five years. We are also changing our premises: in February, we are moving to a beautiful building in Alte Jakobstraße in the heart of Berlin.

This year will be particularly interesting for our work: How will China's government deal with pressing issues in the economy and domestic politics? How will the upcoming elections, for example in the EU and the USA, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world change our relationship with China? Stay in touch with us in this Year of the Dragon, in which we look forward to many exciting projects and events with you!

Your MERICS team