Growing asymmetry: Mapping the import dependencies in EU and US trade with China

Annex I: The MERICS Trade Dependency Database – Scope and methodology

How does MERICS define and quantify import dependencies?

The MERICS Trade Dependency Database contains data about the import dependencies of every country since 2000. Based on 5,113 different product categories, it quantifies the import value of each product on which the country is dependent, as well as the total value of all such critical goods. On top of the direct value of trade under dependencies, the database also flags the number of products that share the three characteristics that makes a country dependent on the import of a particular good.

MERICS uses a three-pronged set of conditions to define import dependency. By doing so it follows well-established practice. Most analyses, including of MERICS (2020), Tresor (2020), CAE (2021), the European Commission (2021), Baur and Flach (2022), the European Commission (2023), Vicard et Wibaud (2023), Mejean et Rousseau (2024), and OECD (2024), draw on an approach first used in a 2017 study by the International Monetary Fund (Dew and al.). However, the definitions differ in detail:

Condition 1 – MERICS flags a significant trade deficit when a country’s imports of a good are twice as high as its exports. This is different in degree to the approach of the European Commission, whose 2021 study sees even the smallest trade deficit as a qualifying condition, and of the French Treasury (2021), which focuses on cases in which imports of the good from outside the EU are higher than imports of the good from other EU countries. MERICS, on the other hand, does not regard a slight trade deficit in a good as posing a sufficient risk of developing into a dependency.

Condition 2

Condition 3

These conditions are applied to all imports of each country to determine dependencies. Imports are classified into a maximum of 5,113 categories, in line with the 1996 version of the official Harmonized System nomenclature, HS6, of six-digit customs codes under the World Customs Organization. As almost every country in the world uses HS6 categorizations to track trade flows, this is the most granular trade dataset available that offers international comparability. To offer consistent data reaching back to 2000, MERICS uses the HS categorization from 1996.

Dependencies are identified over two years of trade, as annual trade flows can be volatile and face temporary disruptions – and so mislead in identifying actual dependencies. For instance, the 2021 dependencies are determined based on an aggregate of 2020 and 2022 data. This smoothens the effects of potential year-specific events that might have only temporarily altered trade flows.

What countries or regions does MERICS consider?

The MERICS Trade Dependency Database treats the EU as a consolidated entity, member states are – as of now – not covered individually. The database does not include statistics for imports and exports within the EU.

A second dataset will soon be added to consider member states as separate entities. Beyond the EU, other groupings of countries will be added later, namely, continental aggregates, major trade agreements, trade zones or fora like G7 or G20. Each of those groupings will belong to specific sub-datasets within the database.

What is the focus of the MERICS Trade Dependency Database?

Our database analyzes dependencies by looking at statistics of directly imported goods. It is based on trade data, goods are being assigned to a country by origin of import, irrespective of the nationality of the producing entity. It is important to stress that the strategic nature of dependencies is taken into consideration in the analysis. Dependencies are assessed solely on the basis of the trade data – with, for instance, T-Shirts given the same weight as advanced chips.

Services and patent data are not part of our dataset. Dependencies on exports (i.e., a concentration of demand) are not covered either. Our analysis of the data focuses on assessing dependencies and does not veer into discussions of vulnerabilities.

Annex II: Product categories in the merics trade dependency database

The basic nomenclature for goods used in the database is the traditional Harmonized System, for which detailed categories can be found here. The dataset also used a common aggregate categorization called HS sections. Finally, for readability, we have developed our own categorization very similar to HS sections. For the exact details, see the table below for the construction of that MERICS categorization.