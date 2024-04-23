As geopolitical competition intensifies, China has risen to become the world's second-largest STEM talent pool, swiftly closing the gap with the US. However, despite continued efforts, China faces persistent challenges in attracting and retaining top foreign talent, mainly drawing ethnic Chinese or Chinese nationals studying abroad, write Jeroen Groenewegen-Lau and Antonia Hmaidi. You can download their report on "Where China stands in the global race for talent" here: