MERICS Media Briefing: Implications of Trump presendency for US and European China policy

Donald Trump will become the 47th president of the United States. This can be expected to have far-reaching implications on US relations with China. The EU and Germany not only need to consider how they will shape their future relations to the White House, but also what a transatlantic China policy could look like under a Trump 2.0 administration. Will a second Trump presidency shift the US towards isolationism and harm US-EU relations? How will this impact the transatlantic cooperation on China policy and European relations with China? Our experts shared their first assessments on these questions.

Speakers:

Mikko Huotari, Executive Director, MERICS

Abigaël Vasselier, Director Policy & European Affairs/Head of Program Foreign Relations, MERICS

Moderator:

Claudia Wessling, Director Communications and Publications, MERICS



You can watch the recording here: