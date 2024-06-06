Online MERICS Event: Chinese investments in Europe hit decade low

In 2023, Chinese investment in Europe plummeted to a mere EUR 6.8 billion, marking the lowest influx since 2010. This significant downturn is attributed to China’s internal economic hurdles and stringent capital controls, coupled with Europe’s heightened vigilance over foreign investments. However, greenfield investments, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, have surged, with Hungary leading the charge as the prime beneficiary. Two ot the authors discussed these key findings from the report in this online even.

Speakers:

Agatha Kratz, Director, Rhodium Group

Alexander Brown, Analyst, MERICS

Moderator:

Claudia Wessling, Director Communications and Publicatoins, MERICS